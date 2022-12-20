Raipur: Two groups of students clashed with each other at Kalinga University at Nava Raipur of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The scuffle left around a dozen students injured after which a heavy posse of police personnel was deployed on the university premises. University management has instructed the hostel students to go back home and closed the campus sensing the seriousness of the matter. On Monday afternoon a senior and a junior student had a dispute over a petty issue by evening which turned violent as many passed-out students reached the university hostel and started thrashing the juniors.

On receiving the information, a police team from Mandir Hasaud police station reached the campus and tried to control the situation as the number of students indulged in rucks was high additional force was called. As per the reports, seven senior and six junior students were injured in the scuffle and were undergoing treatment at the hospital. Later, both parties reached the police station at 10 pm and lodged complaints against each other.