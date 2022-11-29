Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Collectorate has been flooded with applications for arms licences in Raipur. Around 12 to 15 applications are being filed per month. ADM NR Sahu says that "people from all walks of life are involved in applying for gun licences in the capital. It includes lawyers, doctors, builders, contractors, officers and people from the security department. Apart from this, applications have also been made by sportspersons and politicians. Most of the people applied for the licence for self-defence."

Official sources said, "Most of the businessmen and contractors apply for a gun licence because of threat to their lives as they carry a huge amount of money. The maximum number of security personnel have been issued licences in the state. These security personnel might be private security guards, including police officers, employees and jawans. About 60 to 70 per cent of licences have been issued to security personnel, while 30 to 40 per cent have been issued to the general public."

"At present, about 12,242 people possess a gun licence in the state. The highest number of gun licences in the state have been issued in Raipur. In all, 1,729 have arms licences in Raipur in 2021. More than 100 people applied for licences in Raipur, out of which licences were issued to 35. This year, about 84 people have applied for the licence so far, out of which 30 people have been issued the licence," official sources added.

Sources said, "No one is being issued a licence just by applying. Proper training to keep and operate a gun is necessary before issuing a licence. No one is being given a licence without that certificate. Not only this, but it is also necessary to tell the reason for applying for a gun licence. After applying to the Collectorate, the department concerned checks the documents.

After that, the documents are sent to the police department for further investigation. After checking the application and conducting an inquiry, the information is given back to the Collectorate. If all the documents of the applicant are correct and the reason for taking the gun licence is justified, then only the licence is issued." The whole process takes some time. This is the reason that about 15 to 18 applications are being filed per month for a gun licence, whereas only three to four people are being issued licences out of that.