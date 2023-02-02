Raipur: At least one person was injured in a fire that broke out at a paint factory in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday. The incident took place in Urkura area of the capital, with the reason behind the blaze yet unclear. The injured woman has been admitted to the hospital, officials noted.

As per preliminary information, four vehicles of the police and the fire department have reached the spot, and are currently engaged in bringing the fire under control. The flame, as per reports, is visible from a distance of about 2 km. Speaking about the incident, Khamtarai Police Station in-charge Sonal Gwala said, "A paint factory in Urkura has caught fire. Currently, four fire tenders are engaged at the spot. One woman is said to have sustained injuries due to the blaze. No reasons have emerged yet, and any possible answers will surface only after investigation."

Notably, a disastrous fire resulted in at least 14 deaths, while injuring more than half a dozen people, in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Wednesday. The fire broke out on the second floor of the 10-storey Ashirwad Tower on Monday. As per a preliminary probe, a burning lamp kept at the worshipping area in one of the flats overturned on the carpet, leading the flames to other areas of the apartments, which subsequently got to a gas cylinder, leading to an explosion.