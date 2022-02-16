Bilaspur: The Bilaspur Railway Division has received praise for its unique initiative of turning old coaches of trains into offices. The AC and sleeper coaches of the dilapidated trains have been turned into offices saving lakhs of rupees on building construction.

A team of engineers has prepared an office inside one of the coaches. They removed the seats of the coach and made arrangements to keep tables, chairs and cupboards inside the coach. A room of two compartments each has been prepared to accommodate six people. The toilets, washbasin, light, fan and even the windows of the coach have been allowed to remain after some minor repairs thus not much has been tampered with the old version of the Kandam coach.

The coach office has also been kept on the track just like the normal coaches of the train. It looks like a normal bogie from outside and the colour of the coach has been kept intact. Bilaspur Railway Zone, Chief Public Relation Officer, Saket Ranjan said that old coaches are also being looked at in other divisions of the zone. There is a plan to make offices in the coaches that are not fit to be used so that the expenditure of the office building to be prepared from the huge budget will be avoided.

