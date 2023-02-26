Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : Today is the last day of the Congress 85th plenary going on from 24th February. Congress MP and former president Rahul Gandhi will address the valedictory of the there-day convention. Three proposals will be discussed on agriculture farmer welfare, social justice and empowerment, youth education and employment.

Under social justice and empowerment, the focus will be on caste-based census. Rahul Gandhi will address the convention at 10.30 am. The discussion will start again from 11 o'clock. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will deliver the concluding speech at 2 pm. There will be a public rally at Jora at 3 pm in which Malikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will address the gathering.

Many major changes were made on the second day of the session on Saturday. New committees were to be formed at Booth, Panchayat, Ward, Mandal, Block, District and State levels. There will be a new form of the Congress party. The elected members of the Congress at every level in the block, district and state level executive, whether they are Panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members or other elected public representatives, will automatically become members of the Block and District Congress units.

Amidst the convention, the leaders of Punjab Congress launched a tirade against the Modi government at the Centre and the AAP's Punjab government on the issue of Ajnala violence, saying that Nava Raipur had never seen such a thing in 75 years. Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa has termed the incident that happened two days back in Punjab as unfortunate and it happened for the first time in 75 years.

Bajwa asked why the statement of the Chief Minister has not yet come on this whole matter and the violence in Ajnala is the failure of the central and state government. The Congress leaders have also accused the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee of adopting double standards.