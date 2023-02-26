Raipur: Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his relationship with the Adani Group, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned why the entire government has been defending Gautam Adani, who is being treated as the biggest patriot while anyone criticising him is termed a traitor.

During the Congress plenary session at Raipur, Gandhi said he had taken up the Adani issue in the Parliament and had asked the Prime Minister to disclose his relationship with this billionaire. In the Budget session, he had attacked the BJP-led government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and linked it with Modi's coming to power. He also displayed photographs of Modi and Adani together in a plane, which had the Adani logo.

"How did Adani manage to rise from the 609th position to become the second richest man in the world? Adani bags contract after Prime Minister goes to Israel. The country's foreign policy should be the same for all citizens. Even Sri Lanka has said that Modi pressurised on favouring Adani. What is Modiji's relationship with Adani?", Gandhi asked.

Gandhi said that all the ministers and party and RSS leaders defended Adani in the Parliament. "Anyone who attacks Adani is a traitor and the billionaire has become the country's greatest patriot," he added.

Deliberating on his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul said the yatra was held for four months and while walking from Kanyakumari to Kashmir he learnt many things. "Lakhs of people walked with us. Many people contacted me. I spoke to the farmers and heard their problems. We all travelled together in the rain, heat and snow. I got to learn a lot," Gandhi said. "I did not have a home for 52 years. After reaching Kashmir it felt like I had reached home," he added.

Gandhi said Modi hoisted the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar by taking 15-20 BJP people along with him while through the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress hoisted the tricolour along with thousands of people of Jammu and Kashmir.