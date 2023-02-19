Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Sunday checked over 6,000 vehicles and issued challans to 366 violators during a special operation under which check-points were put up at 131 entry and exit points of 10 inter-state border districts, officials said. The police also impounded 32 vehicles, they said.

Thirty-three FIRs were also registered and three proclaimed offenders arrested during the operation, police said, adding that 70kg poppy husk, 1kg charas, 110 grams heroin and Rs 1 lakh drug money was also seized. Amid the ongoing drive against drugs and anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Police conducted "Operation Seal" which was aimed at checking vehicles entering the state, an official statement said.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. "Well-coordinated strong nakas involving 1,600 police personnel were set-up under the supervision of inspectors, DSPs at all the 131 entry/exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana," it said.

The 10 inter-state border districts are Pathankot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Rupnagar, Mohali, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda, the statement said. "The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8 am to 2 pm and all the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation to lay strong 'nakas' at sealing points under the supervision of the gazetted officers/SHOs," said the statement.

In a statement, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said "the objective of this operation was to keep check on illegal drug trafficking and illicit liquor smuggling, besides, movement of gangsters and anti social elements." He said during the operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons was ensured while ensuring that minimum inconvenience is caused to the general public.

"We had strictly instructed all the Police personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicle during the course of this operation," he added. The ADGP said as many as 6,378 vehicles entering the state were checked, of which challans were issued to 366 and 32 were impounded.

According to the statement, such operations help in showing the police presence in the field, besides, infusing fear among anti-social elements and instilling a sense of security among common people. (PTI)