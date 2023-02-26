Raipur: Stressing on uniting the Opposition parties, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for a strong fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the next general elections. She appealed to all the leaders within the Congress and in other like minded parties to come together and bury whatever differences they have been having.

Addressing the party plenary's concluding day session in Chhattisgarh, Priyanka said, "There is a big challenge before us. We have all gathered here to fight against this challenge. We have to put aside our differences and grievances and face this challenge together", Priyanka said.

Issuing a call for unity and solidarity, she said that all parties whose ideologies are different from the BJP should come together and fight for a single cause. She said "with solidarity and loyalty" one can achieve any difficult task.

Condemning the saffron party for its anti-people moves, Priyanka said currently youths lack employment and farmers are in trouble while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving away land to his "friends" for free. The Centre's policies are helping to increase the income of selected industrialists while the rest of the country have to suffer, she said.

She further accused the Centre of not giving any relief from loans to the poor farmers although loans of the industrialists are being waived off. Priyanka said that elections should be fought on social and development issues and the Congress should focus the issues in a positive light. "When it comes to employment and inflation, we have a poor image. Then elections should be fought on these issues. Nowadays there is a negative atmosphere in the country. But, we have to keep our perspective in a positive way.'' she said.

Hitting out at the Modi government over the recent Enforcement Directorate raids on Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, Priyanka alleged that the ruling party was trying to suppress the voice of the opposition. "The central government is suppressing all our leaders and workers. An instance of which is the recent ED raids in Chhattisgarh. We know how much courage the Congress workers have. We have to fight together for a strong future.''