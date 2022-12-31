Surguja (Chhattisgarh): A pregnant woman was attacked by three persons in a dispute over payment of a milk bill of Rs 2,100. The incident took place on December 29 in Barbehla village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district.

The woman, Vijaya Soni, who had gone to her parent's house, had a miscarriage after three persons entered their house and beat her with sticks. A complaint was lodged at the Sitapur police station on December 30 following which the police arrested the three accused on Saturday.

Sitapur police station in-charge Shishirkant Singh said, "The accused Narayan Yadav, from whom the family bought milk every month, was threatening the family for non-payment of the dues. On Thursday, Yadav entered their house with his two sons and asked for the payment of the milk. The family then asked them to take the money the next day. Enraged by this, Yadav and his two sons thrashed them along with the pregnant woman."

"Vijaya was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The foetus was removed from her womb in the incident. Action has been taken on the instructions of senior officers. All three accused have been arrested and sent on judicial remand," he said.