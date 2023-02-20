Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh): In another case of Naxal violence, two police personnel were killed when the ultra-left extremists opened fire on them at Bortalav police station at Chhattisgarh on Monday night. The incident took place at Rajnandgaon district that is close to Maharashtra border.

According to the police, a group of Naxalites opened fire on the duo between 8 pm and 8.30 pm in the evening when they were going on a motorcycle from a mobile check post set up on the border of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to check the movement of the people and vehicles to and from the state. The two deceased were identified as Head constable Rajesh Singh and his companion Lalit.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Naxal Operation, Ajit Ongre said, "The two police personnel were going on a motorcycle when a group of armed Naxalites fired around 20 rounds at them. During this, Head Constable Rajesh Singh died on the spot, while his companion Lalit succumbed to injuries later. The Naxalites also set their motorcycle ablaze. Teams of ITBP and District Force are investigating the incident."

Superintendent of Police, Rajnandgaon, Abhishek Meena said, confirming the incident said, " Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and are currently investigating the matter".

In between February 5 to February 12 – three local BJP leaders were killed by the Maoists unleashing a spell of terror in the state. The spree of killing started on February 5 when 48-year-old Neelkanth Kakem - divisional head of Awapalli in Bijapur district of the party was killed. This was followed by the killing of Sagar Sahu, the deputy chief of the BJP’s Narayanpur district unit. He was killed by the Maoists on February 10. The third – 43-year-old Ramdhar Alami - former sarpanch was hacked to death by the Maoist on the 12th of this month alleging that he was a police informer.

Not only that, earlier in December last year, Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device blast and started firing at security forces in Chhattigarh's Narayan district. However, no injury was reported in the incident. The incident was reported in Orchha police station limits about 65 km away from district headquarters when a joint team of district reserve guard and Chhattisgarh Armed Force were out for the area domination, the Naxals who were hiding started firing at the team opened fire on that. The joint forces opened fire in response forcing the extremists to leave the spot.