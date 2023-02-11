Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh police arrested a man, who attacked his family with a sword and one of his daughters, who was killed in the attack here in the Labour Colony of the Khursipar police station area. Khursipar police station in charge Virendra Srivastava said that Amar Dev Rai attacked his three daughters and wife over a dispute at around 3.30 am on Friday.

Amar's brother-in-law informed the police and the police identified the deceased as 18-year-old Jyoti Rai. The police rushed the injured, daughters Vandana and Preeti Rai and his wife Devanti Rai to the hospital where their condition is stated to be critical. "We were informed at 4 am and we rushed to the spot. When we reach there, we met Abhishek Singh, son-in-law of the accused, who informed us that Amar Dev had attacked his family. We rushed the injured to the hospital where one of the injured succumbed to injuries. Subsequently, we begin to probe the matter and within a few hours of the investigation, we nabbed the accused and have booked them under relevant sections of the law," said the police.

In a separate incident last month, a tenant's wife brandished a sword and threatened the KSRTC officials when they came to issue a notice for collecting the rental dues towards the commercial complex at the Satgalli bus depot in Mysore district of Karnataka. A case has been registered against the woman and her husband at the Udayagiri police station based on a complaint lodged by the officials.

For a shop in the commercial complex of the bus stand, Shafiq Ahmed obtained a licence for 12 years. But, he was not paying dues and the contract has been expired on December 10. Therefore, the authorities concerned issued a notice asking him to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 1.80 crore.