New Delhi: The Delhi Crime Branch has arrested the commander of the Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI) from Delhi. The Naxal organisation is active in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The accused who was hiding in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana for the last seven years has been identified as Anurag Ram alias Dalbir alias Kundan.

Police of several states were searching for the Naxal commander who had absconded from the jail while breaking its walls in 2014.

Police swung into action after getting a tip-off on October 29 and formed a team under the leadership of Inspector Naresh Solanki.

DCP Rajesh Dev said, "Inspector Naresh Solanki along with SI Krishna Kumar, SI Chandan Kumar, SI Udayveer, Head Constable Deepak, Constable Ghanshyam, Constable Om Prakash, Constable Sayaveer and Constable Dheeraj arrested the accused by laying a trap near Dhaula Kuan Bus Stand."

During interrogation, accused Anurag said that he had come in contact with the members of the Naxalite group PLFI in the year 2012. From there, he got weapons and began collecting extortion money from the people. He had enmity with some people of his village following which he had also fired at them.

Later on 26 February 2013, he along with his accomplices entered the house of a businessman and demanded Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint, the accused added.

The Jharkhand police in 2014 arrested him after a case was registered against him at the Raidih police station of Gumla on May 25, 2014. After which he was brought to Chhattisgarh on May 26, 2014 on remand in connection with a case related to the Jashpur incident. From where he escaped after breaking the prison walls.

