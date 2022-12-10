Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the sixth Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur and Bilaspur on December 11. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, top police officials reviewed security arrangements, officials said on Friday.

The police in the presence of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel conducted route trials today, they said. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crores during his visit to the second capital of Maharashtra, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement in New Delhi. The PM will flag off the Vande Bharat Express (between Nagpur and Bilaspur) and launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro.

The statement said PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the city's MIHAN area. At a public function in Vidarbha city, the Prime Minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crores, the PMO said.

As per a tentative tour program shared by the local administration, the PM will arrive at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur at 9:40 am from New Delhi and head to the city railway station, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express. Later in the day, he will take part in various functions before traveling to Goa.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar finalized the security arrangements, under which around 4,000 personnel will be deployed and they will be supported by Quick Response Teams, the Riot Control Police, and Home Guards, said the officials. Around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed at the AIIMS premises alone, they added. (Agency inputs)