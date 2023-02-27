Raipur (Chhattisgarh): During the closing session of the Congress 85th plenary, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that this is the formal end of the Congress 85th plenary, but this end is the beginning of a new Congress. Pawan Khera, the Congress national spokesperson also said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has brought people together. It filled the Congress workers as well as voters with enthusiasm.

Talking to the media, Khera said, "there was a lot of energy and enthusiasm among the party workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The energy was high not only among the workers but also among the voters of Congress, the response of which was seen in this plenary. 'Hath Se hath Jodo' campaign, which is a door-to-door electoral campaign to highlight the failures of the BJP has also helped in increasing enthusiasm among the workers and voters of the Congress Party."

Khera further said, "Rahul Gandhi has the qualities of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. He has the simplicity of Mahatma Gandhi and the depth of Jawaharlal Nehru. This is the reason that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi carries a legacy. He has all the qualities of his legacy, the qualities of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru."

Senior journalist Uchit Sharma said, "This plenary session will definitely prove beneficial for the party. The decisions taken in this plenary will definitely benefit the party. Promotion of Bhupesh Baghe's schemes will boost Baghel's morale. The way Rahul Gandhi has gained respect among the citizen of India, including the farmers, youth, and even women after the Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable."