Sarguja: One more infant admitted to the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Ambikapur Medical College Hospital in Surguja, Chhattisgarh breathed its last on Tuesday. With this, a total of eight infants admitted to the hospital have lost their lives in four days since Oct. 16.

Apart from this the health condition of the five newborns remains critical, while two are on ventilator support.

Earlier on Oct. 17, Health Minister TS Singhdev, the Surguja district in-charge Minister and Urban Administration Minister Dr Shiv Kumar Dahariya and Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat had inspected the SNCU ward. The ministers also held a meeting with the hospital management and reviewed the situation.

While on the same evening, a three-member team from Delhi constituted by the government paid a surprise visit to the hospital and questioned the doctors, HOD and the nodal officers of the hospital regarding the death of the infants on Sunday. The team also met with the parents of the deceased kids.

After investigation, the team returned to Delhi with a report in a sealed envelope on Sunday night itself. The report will be presented to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

Hospital authorities, however, said there was nothing “unusual” about these deaths and that these babies died due to birth-related complications.

The deaths occurred at the Government Medical College Affiliated Hospital (GMCH), Ambikapur, the district headquarter of the Surguja district, located around 300 km away from Raipur, officials said.

