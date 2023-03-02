Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: In a strange incident, an Odisha sub-inspector's uniform and bag consisting of his loaded pistol and cartridges, have been stolen from a train at night. He lodged a complaint with the Bilaspur police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), but the case was taken up by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Sub-inspector Shurubabu Chhatriya, who was posted in Sambalpur, had gone to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh with two constables on duty and was returning on Sarnath Express on February 28. He had kept all his belongings, including his uniform, shoes, cap, cartridges and pistol, in a trolley suitcase under his seat. He went to sleep between 10.30 and 11.30 pm when the train left Prayagraj railway station and was heading towards Bilaspur station.

After waking up at 5.30 am the next morning, he found his suitcase missing. The theft is likely to have happened between Anuppur and Jaithari Pendra Road railway station, said Chhatriya. He said there was a nine mm pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and 14 rounds of live cartridges. The pistol and ammunition together cost Rs 20,000, he said adding that he had lodged a complaint on March 1.

Based on the complaint, Bilaspur GRP registered a case. Later, the case was transferred to GRP Anuppur.