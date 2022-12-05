Raipur: The Congress is going to hold its next convention in Chhattisgarh capital, Raipur, in coming days, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday. Baghel was talking to reporters on his arrival in Raipur after returning from New Delhi where he attended the Congress Working Committee (CWC) chaired by the newly elected Congress President Mallikharjun Kharge.

Baghel said that in the CWC meeting, it was proposed to organize the next Congress convention in Raipur, on which everyone's consent has been received. “It is a big responsibility and a matter of pride for all of us. The AICC will decide the date of the convention," he said. The CM also expressed confidence over winning the Bhanupratappur by-election.

"I have full confidence that we will win the election. Our colleagues have worked hard for the Bhanupratappur by-election. We have campaigned among the public regarding the achievements of the government. We are confident that we will win the election," he said. Baghel said that the Congress will launch 'haath se haath jodo abhiyaan' (Join hands campaign) in every state at block level on the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.