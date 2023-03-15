Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Naxals set fire on three vehicles engaged in sand mining near the Minganchal river on Tuesday. The incident took place near the Peddakodepal area under the Naimed police station limits of the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. According to official sources, two tippers and a tractor carrying sand were set ablaze by the Naxals. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Sources said that though the Naxalites torched two tippers and a tractor engaged in sand mining but they let the drivers and the laborers in the vehicles go. The Naxals warned the drivers and the laborers not to transport sand. On information, the police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. A case was also registered against the accused. The security personnel are continuously patrolling the area to avoid any untoward incident. The Gangalur Area Committee of Naxalites has taken responsibility for the entire incident.

This incident comes days after Naxalites set a crusher plant on fire on Thursday night. The crusher plant was located near the police station in Murdonda on Awapalli Basaguda Road in the same district. According to the police, armed Naxalites barged into the crusher plant, vandalised it and then set in on fire. Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjaneya Varshneya took cognizance of the matter. A case was registered at the Awapalli police station this case.

Though the government has said in the Parliament that Naxal violence has reduced nearly 77 percent but it continues on unbated in Chhattisgarh. Earlier, on Sunday, a villager was allegedly killed by Naxalites in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh on suspicion of being a police informer. The left ultras stormed into the house of the victim in Kharipatha village. The villager identified as Ramder was taken to a nearby forest 7 km away from his house and was then killed by ultras.