Kanker: A control unit of mobile tower has turned into ashes after Naxalites torched a mobile tower at Pakhanjur area in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Police and security forces have intensified the search in the area, said SP Shalabh Sinha.

This comes a day after the Naxalites had called a bandh on November 27 in six states against the arrest of Prashant Bose and the killing of 26 Naxalites in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. During the shutdown, Naxals posted pamphlets and installed banners in various areas of the district.

The naxals have opposed the Bastar Battalion and the operation Prahar being run by the state government. They also paid tribute to the 27 naxals who were killed in the Gadchiroli encounter.

Earlier, the Communist Party of India (Maoists) had announced a three-day shutdown from November 23 to 25 in four states against the arrest of their central committee member Prashant Bose.

