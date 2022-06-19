Kondagaon: A man was killed by Naxalites in the Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday night, with his body being recovered in a forested area on Sunday morning by the police. As per information, the murder was committed due to the suspicion of the victim being a police informant. The deceased was identified as Soma Mandavi, a 35-year-old resident of Tondaberapara in the Adwal Panchayat area.

The militants are learned to have been hounding Mandavi for several days and subsequently abducted him from his residence on Saturday night. "Last night a group of armed ultras reached Adwal, dragged the victim out of his house, and shot him dead after accusing him of being a police informer. A hunt is on for the assailants," a police official said in this regard.

On Sunday morning, the police of Mardapal Police Station reached the spot and are investigating the murder. The incident comes in the backdrop of a spurt in Naxalite activity in Kondagaon district for the past several months. Originally renowned as a violence-prone area, it had been removed in April this year from the list of districts highly affected due to Naxalite activities. (With agency inputs)