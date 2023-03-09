Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): A villager was killed by Naxalites on a suspicion of being a police informer in district Dhamtar of Chhattisgarh. According to official sources, the deceased was identified as Narad Markam, a resident of Chameda under Khallari police station area limits, bordering Odisha.

Naxalites stormed into the victim Markam's house and forcefully took him with them to the forest on March 7. His body was found on the Chameda - Odisha road on the next day, the officials said. After being informed about the incident, the police teams were sent to the spot, the official added.

The body of the deceased was found dumped on the road with a slit throat. Police also recovered a note from the spot that expresses suspicion that the deceased was a police informer. Police have began a regular comb and search operations in the forest area after the incident, the official said.

Earlier in February, at three District Reserve Guards (DRG) were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The deceased include ASI Ramuram Nag, Assistant Constable Kunjam Joga, and Sainik Vanjam Bheema. The security forces claimed that some Naxalites have also been killed in the retaliatory fire.

According to official sources, the Naxals opened fire on the Reserve Guards when they were returning from a patrol. Responding to the attack, the security forces also opened fire on the Left extremists. Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said that Naxalites started firing at the DRG jawans who were out on a search between Kunded and Jagargunda. Three jawans were martyred in this attack. Giving a befitting reply to the Naxalites' firing, the jawans also opened fire and killed 6 to 7 Naxalites, the senior police official said.