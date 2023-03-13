Gariaband (Chattisgarh): A villager was allegedly killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on suspicion of being a police informer, police said on Sunday. The Naxalites allegedly stormed into the 30-year-old's house in Kharipatha village, the police officer said. The incident took place in Amlipadar police station area at the border between Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The villager who has been identified as Ramder was taken to a nearby forest 7 km away from his house by the Naxalities and killed, the officer further informed. The incident came to light when the man's body was found in the forest Sunday morning. The police rushed rushed to the spot as soon as they came to know of the incident.

Though the police officer said that it looks like the man was strangled, the exact cause of death will be known after post-mortem. The body of the deceased has been taken for post-mortem. A pamphlet was recovered from the crime spot. The Udanti area committee of Maoists has claimed responsibility for the murder, it read. Though the Maoists claimed that the victim was a police informer, the police have denied the allegation.

A few days earlier, another villager was killed by Naxalites on a suspicion of being police informer. The incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtar. The deceased was identified as Narad Markam. According to police reoprts the Naxalites stormed into his house and took him to the forest forcefully. His body with his throat slit was found on the Chameda - Odisha road the next day.

Earlier, a day after Holi, around 10-12 Naxals allegedly abducted and shot a 26-year-old boy suspecting him to be a police informer, the local media reported. The Naxals barged into his house and kidnapped him. After keeping him alive for a day, they shot him dead. The youth who was a resident of Gadchiroli had come on a vacation to celebrate Holi with his family.

The incident came to light when locals reported his body being found on the road to the police. The Naxals had also left pamphlets close to his dead body taking responsibility for the murder.