Sukma: People of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh are gripped in fear as Naxalites have kidnapped five people in the last three days. The ultras have abducted four villagers on Friday and one on Saturday. The abducted villagers include one women and four men.

Speaking about the incident, Sukma SP Sunil Kumar Sharma said, "all the kidnapped villagers belong to Quail village of Konta block which is 20 kilometer away from the security headquarter. No updates have been received about the abducted villagers so far. The naxals have been frightened of the development works. That's why they are indulging in such incidents. Police is investigating the matter,"

"The Naxalites had kidnapped Kawasi Kosa, Sodhi Ganga, Kawasi Hidma and Kawasi Deva residents of Quail village, Banda Panchayat police station in Konta on Friday. While Madvi Nandu, resident of the same village, was abducted on Saturday," SP added.

Meanwhile, the Sarva Adivasi society has also demanded the safe release of all the villagers from the clutches of Naxalites.

