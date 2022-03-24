Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): The movement of passenger buses and other vehicles were disrupted between Orchha Block and Narayanpur district headquarters. Several passenger buses were stuck at Orchha Block. On Wednesday, vehicles going to the weekly Orchha market were stranded midway due to snapping of the road links, said sources. The protest by the Naxalite also affected the Mata Mawli fair at Chotedangar.

Naxalites are observing Anti-Imperialism Day from March 23 to March 29 and they have put up banners at the protesting spot. The banners speak about action against those committing violence on tribal women. Besides, the slogans were written on banners also appealed to women to come out of the closet of male-dominated society and fight for their rights, added the source.

Later, after the receipt of information, Orchha police visited the spot and removed the electric poles kept in the middle of the road. Thereafter, normalcy was restored.