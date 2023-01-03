Bijapur: Maoists on Tuesday attacked the CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, officials said. It is learnt that the Maoists fled the spot. An official said that the Maoists opened fire with an automatic BGL on the camp in Pamed of Bijapur located on the banks of Chintavagu river around 12:30 pm and 1 pm, Bijapur SP Anjaneya Varshney said.

He said the CRPF personnel inside the camp also opened fire in retaliation with the firing lasting for about 15 minutes. Varshney said the Maoists ran away due to retaliatory action by the security forces. There was no loss of life or property in the incident, he added. Maoists violence is on the rise in Bijapur in the last one week.

On January 1, 2023, Maoists killed a man in Bijapur on charges of being a police informer. According to Superintendent of Police Anjaneya Varshney, Maoists abducted Sanjay Tati from his house in Kursampara village under Teram police station area on Saturday night. His body was recovered from roadside in the area later. Earlier, four people, including a contractor, went missing in Bijapur. The family members claimed that the Maoists had abducted them. However, two of these people were released by the Maoists on Monday.