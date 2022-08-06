Kanker: An encounter broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Friday evening. A search operation was launched after receiving information about the gathering of Naxalites in the Amabeda area.

Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said, "There were reports of the continuous presence of Naxalites in the forest area of Amabeda. A contingent of jawans had left for area domination. The Naxalites present in the forest attacked the jawans. The jawans also took the front and gave a befitting reply. There was intermittent firing from both the sides for about an hour."

"Seeing the soldiers getting heavy, the Naxalites fled taking advantage of the forest. After the firing stopped, the DRG jawans started searching, then the camp of Naxalites was found. The soldiers demolished the camp. A huge quantity of Naxal material, books, medicines, Naxal uniforms, utensils, and food items have been recovered from the camp. At present, the jawans are in the forest and are searching the area," he said.