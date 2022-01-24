Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): An encounter broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Naxalites in Narayanpur district on Sunday night at 1:30 am during which one Naxalite got killed. During the search operation after the incident, besides ammunition in large quantity, many ‘Naxal materials’ have also been recovered.

Girijashankar Jaiswal, the Superintendent of Police of Narayanpur district who was in charge of the operation informed that the dead body has been brought to Defense Center, Narayanpur. The incident took place near a bridge, six kilometers south of Bharanda police station.

Also Read: Dreaded woman Naxalite gunned down in Chhattigarh

Earlier on 20th January, another encounter broke out between DRG jawans and Naxalites in Chikpal village of Katekalyan tehsil in ​​Dantewada where jawans had killed a Naxalite named Muya Markam who carried a bounty of 5 lakh rupees. The incident took place when some Naxalites started firing on some DRG jawans who were on patrol in the region.

Prior to this, on 18 January, in Sukma district, a woman Naxalite who had been on the radar of security forces was killed in a firefight between the DRG jawans and the naxalites. The ultra, who was identified as ‘Munni’ carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head. Security force personnel from Sukma, Dantewada and Bastar regions acted upon input from an informer about the presence of higher Divisional Committee Members of CPI (Maoist) in the border areas of Sukma and Dantewada.