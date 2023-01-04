Narayanpur: Following the arrest of five people - including tribal leader and local BJP member Rupsai Salam - on Tuesday in relation to the recent vandalization of a church in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, both BJP leaders, as well as members of tribal outfit Sarva Adivasi Samaj, staged a demonstration.

Opposing the arrests, protestors demanded the immediate release of all five accused. They also demanded that the BJP delegation formed to look into the matter be allowed to visit the spot. Later they also held a 'chakka jam', which brought traffic on the Kondagaon Narayanpur main road to a halt. The road was reopened by police personnel later in the day. Demonstrators included members of the tribal community from Benur, Edka and Bayanar Parganas in the district.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the issue: