Korba: A four-day old girl was admitted at Korba Medical College and Hospital after her mother mistakenly fed her insecticide instead of medicine. When the girl's health started deteriorating she was immediately admitted to the hospital. She is currently under the special supervision of a medical team and doctors said the child is out of danger.

The newborn's parents live in Dadarkala, adjacent to Korba. When the child was coughing continuously, her mother tried to relieve her discomfort by giving her some medicine. The woman, however, gave the child a spoonful of insecticide thinking it to be some cough syrup. After which, the child started crying continuously and the couple noticed that her health was deteriorating. The girl's parents immediately rushed her to the hospital. The child is currently admitted at the special newborn care unit of the hospital.

Also Read: Haridwar cops crack mother-child rape case with just two clues, nab five accused

Civil Line Station in-charge Shaurya Pratap Upadhyay said that the child's mother had given insecticide assuming it to be a cough syrup. The woman had done it accidentally as she could not differential between the bottle of insecticide and medicine. But the child was taken to the hospital on time and treatment started immediately. As a result of which, she is out of danger now, he said.

After 100 MBBS seats were approved for Korba Medical College and Hospital, infrastructure facilities have improved at the hospital. The newborn care unit has the necessary equiments and facilities to provide emergency treatment. The newborn was brought to the hospital in a serious condition, but treatment was done immediately and now her conditon is stated to be stable now .