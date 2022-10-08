Durg (Chattisgarh) : A mob thrashed a mentally-challenged man mistaking him for a child abductor in the Utai Police Station area in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Friday, informed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Police rescued him, gave him first aid and referred him to the hospital, he added. An FIR was filed against unidentified persons seen in the footage (viral) and arrests are to be made soon, the ASP further said. (ANI)