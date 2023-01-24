Bastar (Chhattisgarh): The CRPF jawan, who went missing from his home 52 days ago, is now traced by the police. After returning to his home, the CRPF jawan Nirmal Kataria made some shocking revelations and accused his wife Hina Kataria of torturing and harassing him which forced him to flee. Nirmal Kataria said, "My wife used to harass me, couple of times she hauled over me with an intention of thrashing me. She keeps on asking me for money, fed up with her behaviour, I fled." Levelling serious allegations against his wife, the jawan alleged that, "the four -year-old son is also not mine and I had also appealed in court for seeking permission for a DNA test."

"Because of her harassment, I was not able to join my duty because of which now I am having debt of lakhs," he said. For all these days, Kataria was living in Madhya Pradesh and working as a daily wage labourer to feed himself. While I am also having suicidal thoughts, he claimed while addressing a press conference. However, Hina Kataria refuted his allegations.

Nirmal was posted as a constable in CRPF's 80th Battalion and used to live in rented accommodation at Shanti Nagar Colony in Jagdalpur, along with his wife and a four-year-old son. A few days ago, Hina Kataria, the wife of a CRPF jawan, lodged a complaint with the police about her husband's disappearance. The wife also alleged top CRPF officials of not taking any concrete steps to find her husband. ASP Nivedita Paul said, "The missing jawan has been found and brought back and efforts will be made to resolve the differences between the jawan and his wife through counselling offered by the women's cell."