Gaurela Pendra Marwahi (Chattisgarh): Special ADJ Court Gaurela on Friday sentenced the accused lover to life imprisonment in the case of the death of his minor girlfriend one and half years ago after giving her a pill for abortion after being pregnant for five months. On July 30, 2021, a 15-year-old minor girl died due to deteriorating health. After investigation, it was revealed that an accused living in the village had a love affair with a minor. Due to a continuous physical relationship with the girl, she got pregnant. After this, a young man from the village brought a pill for abortion and after consuming it the minor died. Police registered a case and arrested the accused. After this, Section 6 of the POCSO Act 2012 was also added against the accused.

Also read: U'khand: Pregnant woman delivers baby in bus due to lack of medical facilities

Special Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Thwait said that the intention of the accused was not to kill the deceased but to abort the foetus of the deceased so that the relatives of the deceased and society should not know about his love affair. The accused had not given any medicine to kill her. While acquitting the accused under Section 302, finding him guilty under Section 376(3), 314 and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, he was sentenced to 10 years in the offence of Section 314 and life imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and was sentenced to a fine of Rs 1,000.