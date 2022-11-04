Kanker (Chhattisgarh): Maoists in Chhattisgarh have termed the October 31 alleged encounter in the Kanker area of Bastar region in which the security forces claimed to have killed two Maoists as “fake”. On Monday, a police spokesman said that two Maoists were gunned down in a joint anti-Maoist operation by the soldiers of the 81 Battalion of the Border Security Force and the District Reserve Group deep inside Kanker jungles in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh in the wee hours.

The slain Maoists were identified as DVC secretary Darshan Padda and Small Action Team Commander Jagesh Salam. The security forces also claimed to have recovered a large number of weapons from their possession. However, the secretary of the Uttar Bastar Divisional Committee, Sukdev Koudon, has called the “encounter” “fake”.

In a pamphlet issued in this regard, Koudon said, "The claim of the security forces of this encounter is fake. The security forces did not kill both the Maoists in the encounter, but both were caught and then killed. MLA Anoop Nag and the Congress party are responsible for this." Koudon said that Darshan and Jagesh were travelling with two locals for some work when all four were intercepted and arrested by the paramilitary force and DRG personnel at around 10 to 11 pm. “Two Maoists did not die in the encounter, but were caught and shot,” he said. Collector Priyanka Shukla has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the case. SDM Antagarh KS Paikra has been appointed as the investigating officer and is expected to submit the report within 15 days.