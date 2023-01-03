Bijapur: Maoists on Tuesday killed their member, who recently surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. The slain Maoist has been identified as Mandavi Joga of Bogla village. It is learnt that the CPI (Maoist) Aided Area Committee released a pamphlet accusing slain Mandavi Joga of being a police informer.

Joga had joined the Maoist organisation at an early age, but had distanced himself from the organisation lately. The pamphlet further read that since 2021 Mandavi Joga was in contact with Bijapur SP Ajney Varshney on the phone to crush the Maoists. The slain Maoist was accused of raping minors in the past. On December 27, 2022, Mandavi Joga surrendered before the Bijapur Superintendent of Police. Significantly, Maoists have suffered a major dent in Bastar with 589 villages becoming Maoist-free since security forces opened 54 new camps in four years.