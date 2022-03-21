Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Maoists have claimed the responsibility of killing a local pastor at Angampalli village in Madded police station area, according to a Maoist statement. According to a release by the Madded Area Committee, the pastor was a police informer. It was said that Yalam Shankar of Angampalli village was working against the Maoists since 2018.

The statement further stated that Shankar used to inform the station in-charge and the Superintendent of Police about the Maoist activities. For this, he used to take information from the villages. It has also been said in the release that by threatening the villagers, Yalam had gathered much information and passed it on to the police.

It is further written that on November 26, 2021, Shankar had an important role in calling the DRG team in the forests of Gouraram and Timirguda. Maoists had warned Yalam Shankar many times. The Maoists said that there is a provision to punish the informers and conspirators through Jan Adalat. Therefore, Shankar has been punished for doing anti-Maoist work.

The killing took place at Angampalligua village under Madded Police Station area on Thursday while the victim’s body was recovered on Friday. A group of suspected armed Maoists had entered the house of Shankar and dragged him out. They attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot. After being alerted about the incident, a police team was sent to the spot on Friday and the victim’s body was sent for post-mortem.

A handwritten note was recovered from the spot, in which the Madded Area Committee of Maoists has claimed responsibility for the murder and accused the victim of being a police informer. However, according to the police, the murdered pastor had no association with the police.

