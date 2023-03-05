Narayanpur: Maoist posters protesting the Russia-Ukraine war as well as seeking the arrest of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani surfaced in Nararayanpur district of Chhattisgarh's Bastar division during a clearance operation undertaken by the police on Sunday. The posters surfaced as a police party started clearing the Narayanpur Orchha main road near Batum village in the district, closed by insurgents, who dislodged telephone poles and dropped them, disrupting the traffic. Notably, an earlier attack on a similar search party had resulted in a Chhattisgarh Armed Forces jawan being martyred.

The road clearance operation was undertaken by a joint party comprising personnel from both state police as well as Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). During the operation, one of the posters recovered along the road termed Adani a "traitor and fraud". "Demanded the arrest of Gautam Adani, a traitor and fraudster, who has grabbed lakhs and crores of rupees from people of the country. Seize all properties of Adani and demand the return of funds for all small and medium-scale investors in the country. To ensure the rule of a democratic polity, further the popular resistance against imperialism, capitalism and feudalism," the poster, signed by the Communist Party of India (Maoist), read.

Meanwhile, another note criticised the West, specifically the United States and NATO, for their supplying of arms to Ukraine in its war against Russia. "Speak up against the war in Ukraine due to Russian aggression. Oppose the supplying of weapons to Ukraine by the US, EU and NATO, the primary enemies of the world," another list noted, among other demands.