Bijapur: In a barbaric incident, Maoists beheaded BJP leader Neelkanth Kakkem in front of his family members on Sunday evening when he was in his native village. Claiming responsibility for the killing, Maoists left pamphlets in the village to create havoc among the villagers. Neelkanth Kakkem was the BJP president of Usur mandal for the last 15 years and had gone to his native village Aavapalli for his sister-in-law's wedding. On a tip-off that the BJP leader was present in the village, Maoists reached the spot and dragged him out of his house and hacked him to death with an axe.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered under relevant sections and a probe into the murder will be conducted. According to the police, earlier also the Maoists had given an ultimatum to the deceased BJP leader. Two years ago, BJP leader Majji and youth leader Jagdish Kondra were also killed by Maoists.