Gariaband (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident, a man on Saturday died of heart attack hours after he slit his 23-year-old wife's throat here in the Rachar Lari Jungle area, said police. The police rushed to the spot when informed by the locals and identified the deceased husband as Virendra Dhruv and his wife as Ratni Bai.

Gariaband sub-divisional police officer (SDOP) Pushpendra Nayak said, "Ratni Bai was dead by the time we reached the spot while Virendra was found unconscious. Immediately, we rushed Virendra to a hospital where he died of a heart attack. Through primary investigation, police found out that Virendra suffered from mental illness and the locals said that Virendra killed his wife. The police registered a case under section 302, recovered the murder weapon (sickle) and shifted the bodies for post-mortem."