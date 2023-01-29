Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh police arrested a man for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor for three months after the accused lent Rs 5,000 to the minor's 60-year-old mother in Dhamtari's Kurud. The accused, who is the victim's neighbour, forced the elderly lady to pay back his money but when she failed to repay the debt, the accused raped her minor daughter for three months.

The elderly woman lodged a complaint after she found out that her daughter has been pregnant for three months, said Kurud police station in-charge Pranali Vaidya. The police officer further said, "The elderly woman borrowed Rs 5,000 in October 2022 and since then, the accused has been eyeing the minor. The accused was taken into police custody as soon as the complaint was lodged and produced in the court, from where he has been sent to jail on judicial remand."

Also read: Chhattisgarh: BJP trying to shield its MLA's son booked for rape, Congress alleges

Earlier, on Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two persons posing as policemen in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Friday when the minor girl was taking a stroll with her boyfriend near a creek in Dombivili town of Kalyan taluka, an official said. The accused allegedly accosted the duo claiming to be policemen and asked them not to wander in the area, he said. The men allegedly took the girl into a forest area near the creek and took turns raping her. One of them shot a video of the act and threatened to circulate it, the official said. The police are probing the incident and claimed that the accused will be nabbed soon.