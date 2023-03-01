Raipur (Chhattisgarh): One person was arrested on Wednesday in Raipur for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over phone for having dry skin. Official sources said that the Chhattisgarh police nabbed the accused for divorcing his 32-year-old wife on January 17 using triple talaq.

According to police sources, the incident took place in the City Kotwali police station Manendragarh. They also said that the victim Naseema Bano lodged a complaint on February 2 alleging that she got married last year and in October, her husband asked her to leave the house. The accused then gave triple talaq over a phone call and the victim has been suffering from mental issues since then, police said.

According to police, the couple tied the knot on September 9 and one month after the marriage, the victim was asked to go to her parent's house, she stated in her complaint. The accused had told the victim, " Your skin is always dry. I will marry someone else". The victim was also mentally harassed by the accused.

The police started an investigation into the case and the accused Mohammad Shamim (36), a resident of RDA Colony RIA Khurd Raipur, was arrested on Wednesday after the investigators gathered evidence against him. The accused was booked under section 498 A, and Muslim women (by establishing section 4 of the Protection of Rights on Marriage Act 2019). The accused was produced before the court following the arrest.

