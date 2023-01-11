Sukma (Chhattisgarh): A major anti-Naxal operation is going on at Chhattisgarh's Sukma-Telangana border in which a surgical strike-like operation is being conducted, sources said. The extent of the operation can be understood as there are reports of helicopters are being used against the insurgents.

Top Naxal commander Hidma with a reward of Rs 45 lakh on him is reported to have been killed in this operation. However, on an official level, nothing is been confirmed yet.

This joint operation is being carried out by the Telangana Greyhounds Force and CRPF's Cobra Battalion in the bordering area of Bijapur and Telangana. Speaking to ETV Bharat, IG Bastar range said, "It has been learned that some action is being taken under the anti-Naxal campaign. Currently, all the security force personnel are safe and there is no untoward situation of any kind. Security forces have been alerted in the area following the operation."

The ongoing operation is also getting linked to Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Korba during which he said that "Before the year 2024, red terror (Naxalism) would be eradicated from Chhattisgarh. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the endeavour of the Modi government is to free the entire country from the grip of Naxalism."