Mumbai/Bijapur: Two Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Friday, an official said. The gunfight took place at Aheri in Dhamacha village, located more than 900 kms from here, close to the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, he said.

"Based on specific information, a police team led by Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal launched a combing operation in the forest area. However, a group of Maoists opened fire at the police personnel, following which the latter responded," he said. The exchange of fire continued for some time and the police later chased the Maoists for around 10 km near the Chhattisgarh border, the official said.

"During a search conducted later, the police team recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from the spot," he said, adding that both of the deceased were divisional commander-level members of the Maoist Dalam. Police also recovered one Insas rifle and one self-loading rifle from the spot, he said.

Whereas Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Superintendent of Police has confirmed the encounter and said that the jawans have recovered 2 SLRs and 1 musket from the spot. A joint team of DRG Bijapur and Maharashtra C-60 on Wednesday carried out an anti-Maoist operation in Tekmeta, Bade Kakler, Chhotekakler area under Police Station Farsegarh area in the National Park Area Committee area.