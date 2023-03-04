Balod: At least 20 women labourers were injured after a pick-up van overturned in Chhattisgarh's Balod today. A woman's fingers got chopped off and fell on the accident spot. The driver of the van has fled the scene after the accident and police are probing into the matter.

Out of the total people injured, six suffered serious injuries. The injured were rushed to the community health centre and the seriously injured people were sent to hospital.

The accident occurred on Dondilohara Rajnandgaon main road. The pick-up van, carrying several women labourers, were going from Khedi village to weed fields. The van's driver lost control and the van overturned at Sambalpur Khairodh. Police rushed to the spot with ambulances of the health department and the injured were sent to the hospital immediately. However, according to the police, local people had already started the rescue work and they actively participated in rescuing the injured.

Tulsingh Pattabi, station in-charge of Dondilohara said, "Police has launched a search for the driver who fled the scene. We are probing as to how the accident occurred. There were many women in the van of which six were seriously injured and referred to Rajnandgaon for better treatment. Some of the injured were admitted to Deori and Lohara Hospitals."

Similar road accidents have been recorded in the state in the last few days. Four days back, a vehicle overturned in Janjgir-Champa district and 10 labourers were injured. Last week, 11 people, including four children died and 12 others were injured after a pick-up-van collided with a truck in Balodabazar-Bhatpara district.