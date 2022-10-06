Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A soldier died by suicide in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh On Wednesday, according to official sources, Sunil Kumar hailed from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh. The reason for which the jawan resorted to the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The Bijapur SP has confirmed the incident and he ordered a probe into the incident.

