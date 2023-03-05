This 9-year-old Math guru solves 100 multiplications in under 3 minutes

Raipur: Nine-year-old Jasraj Singh from Raipur's Chhattisgarh has become the first student in the country to solve 100 multiplications in just two minutes and 50 seconds. This little Mathematics guru got his name registered in the 'Worldwide Book of Records' on February 9. Jasraj has proven that it is possible to solve 100 multiplication sums (2 digits x 1 digit) in such a short duration with the right technique and practice, the Worldwide Book of Records states on its official website. The genius who studies in Class 4 is quick at divisions as well.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Jasraj said that he had practiced for four years to achieve this unique feat. Jasraj is a resident of Pandri area of Raipur. "I was interested in mathematics from the beginning. That's why I started practicing daily," Jaspal said. "There was a national competition held just now. I just typed looking at the answers. Then I felt that I can solve them easily," he said, adding that it was the moment when he felt confident of himself. The nine-year-old dreams to join the army someday. "I want to go and serve the country," he said.

His father said that Jasraj has always been a multitasker. "Jasraj's interests have been very different since childhood. He can engage in multiple things at the same time. We understood he had special abilities. We felt that Jasraj will be able to do something unique," he said. Asked how he was preparing Jasraj for future challenges, his father said, "I am preparing Jasraj just like a normal child. The rest of the ability is in him. These qualities will automatically grow in him."

Jasraj's mother said that she supports her son's wish to join the army. "Children should do whatever they want and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want," she said. Speaking about the time when she got to know about Jasraj's unique abilities she said, "When I was preparing him for a fancy dress competition, Jasraj was supposed to dress up as Bhagat Singh. Though his teacher asked me to send him wearing the dress I felt that he should at least know the martyr's slogans. At that time Jasraj memorized everything about Bhagat Singh along with his slogans. He was just two and a half years old."

Jasraj's mother also said that her son has his own YouTube channel where he keeps uploading his videos. Jasraj has also prepared a lengthy speech on Ratan Tata in Hindi, his mother mentioned. "Jasraj is not just interested in Mathematics. He has other interests as well," his mother said.