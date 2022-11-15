Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): Amid tight security, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Chhattisgarh and took part in a function organised to mark 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day) celebrations in Jashpur. On this occasion, he unveiled a statue of former Bhartiya Janata Party MP late Dilip Singh Judev. During this visit, Bhagwat also visited Birsamunda Chowk amid unprecedented security arrangements to offer flowers to Bhagwan Birsa Munda to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh, former Assembly Speaker Dharam Lal Kaushik, former Minister Brij Mohan Agarwal, State BJP President Arun Sao, former State President Vishnudev Sai, Nand Kumar Sai, and veteran BJP leaders were also present during this event.

Bhagwat reached Jashpur on Sunday for his three-day visit to Chhattisgarh. After a night's rest at the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, he joined the daily prayer and Shakha on the ashram premises on Monday morning. Sangh chief reached Vijay Vihar Palace located in Banki Toli of the city where he met with the members of the royal family for about half an hour.

Also read: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to unveil the statue of Dilip Singh Judeo

The RSS chief then went on to unveil the statue of Dilip Singh Judev, a former Union Minister and a member of the Jashpur royal family at Ranjita Stadium Chowk in the city. Madhavi Singh Judev, wife of the late Dilip Singh, along with members of the royal family were present on this occasion. Slogans of 'Jai Judev' were also raised by the crowd present.

The RSS chief said that "Janjatiya Gaurav is Dharam Gaurav" (righteous pride). He said, " Sanatan Dharma has evolved from forests and farmlands. There might be diversity in offering prayers but we all worship animals and birds along with trees and plants."