Raipur: The final match of the Road Safety World Series between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Saturday at 7.30 pm. In the second semi-final, the West Indies Legends won the toss and decided to field first.

Ishaan Jayaratne from Sri Lanka scored 31 runs off 19 balls while Jeevan Mendis scored 25 runs off 15 balls. Sri Lanka Legends managed to score 172 runs by losing nine wickets in 20 overs and gave West Indies a target of 173.

The West Indian Legends team began battling--Dwayne Smith scored 23 runs off 24 balls. Narsingh Devnarayan scored 63 runs off 39 balls. Despite this, West Indies could score only 158 runs after losing seven wickets in 20 overs and Sri Lanka Legends won by 14 runs. Sanath Jayasuriya took two wickets for 26 runs in three overs while Nuwan Kulasekhara took two wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series Cricket Tournament on Thursday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur of Chhattisgarh.