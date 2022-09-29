Raipur: The first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series between India Legends and Australia Legends will be held on Thursday at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur, adjacent to the capital Raipur. Sachin Tendulkar is captaining the India Legends team. Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, a die-hard fan of Sachin Tendulkar, has also come to Raipur to watch maestro in action. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sudhir Kumar Choudhary shared his journey as a fan of the master blaster over the years.



ETV Bharat (ETB): How did you become such an ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar?



Sudhir Kumar Choudhary (SKC): The journey of becoming his biggest fan started from 2001. On January 19, 2001, I saw the first match of India in the series. I saw the fourth ODI of the same series on January 28 at Greenpark, Kanpur. The same year I saw the third match of India and New Zealand in Vijayawada. I saw three matches in my student life.

During college, in the year 2002, I went from Muzaffarpur Bihar to Jamshedpur on bicycle twice to meet Sachin Tendulkar. But due to the injury of Sachin Tendulkar in that series, I could not meet him. My dream remained unfulfilled. Then I decided that whenever there is a match in Mumbai, I will go to Sachin Tendulkar's house, take his autograph and watch the match too.

Also read: Road Safety World Series: Sri Lanka Legends to take on Bangladesh Legends in opening match in in Raipur today



ETB: When did you meet Sachin Tendulkar for the first time?

SKC: It started in Mumbai and after that wherever Sachin traveled for matches, I also went there to cheer for him. Sachin retired from international cricket nine years ago, but I still fully support the India team not only in India, but abroad as well. Sachin Tendulkar has started his second innings from the Road Safety Tournament and once again I have got a chance to support him by going to the stadium.



ETB: When did the craze of Sachin Tendulkar start?

SKC: It was during college days that a journalist aroused curiosity in me and advised me to meet Sachin Tendulkar, after which I met Sachin in Mumbai and since then my passion is with him.



ETB: Where did you go and watch the match with the India team?

SKC: I have enjoyed matches not only in India but also in Lahore, Pakistan. Besides, you have also been to Bangladesh, Australia, West Indies and England and supported the team especially Sachin.