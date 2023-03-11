Raipur (Chattisgarh): If the BBC documentary is wrong then it should be challenged but what is the point of passing a resolution against it, said Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday commenting on the recent resolution passed in the Gujarat Assembly against the BBC.

" If the documentary by BBC is wrong then it should be challenged and action should be taken. But you (apparently referring to the BJP) conducted raids to intimidate them (BBC) which is not the right thing to do," said Baghel. Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister asked what can be done by passing a resolution in the Assembly against the BBC.

His comments come days after the resolution against the BBC was passed in the Gujarat Assembly against the BBC accusing the organization of maligning the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urging the Union Government to take stringent action against the media outlet.

The Income Tax Department in February conducted a search operation in BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier, in January, the Union Government issued orders to block videos on YouTube and tweets sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary.

As for what transpired at his meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday, the Chief Minister said that issues such as Census, GST, reservation, coal, and Metro connection between Raipur and Durg were discussed in it adding that he has requested Modi to take a call on them as soon as possible.

Asked about his frequent meetings with the Prime Minister, Bagkel said that the Prime Minister is for entire India and he meets him in the interests of the State. "Upholding our demands and fighting for them when they are not fulfilled is necessary. It is not a personal fight but a fight to safeguard the interests of the State," said Baghel adding that it was good that the Prime Minister gives time to discuss issues of the State.