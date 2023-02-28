Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (Chhattisgarh): Honey Badger was spotted for the first time at the Guru Ghasidas National Park in the district forest area. The locals after seeing this 'strange' animal at the roadside of Kunwarpur Forest Area took snaps of it and reported it to the forest department officials. It was spotted for the first time in the Fuljhar forest of the Kunwarpur forest range in the Manendragarh forest division that falls under the Bharatpur block.

Though it is very small in size that is around 2 to 2.5 feet and weighs 5-7 kg, it can put up a fight with a lion, leopard, hyena, or any other predatory animal. Hence, the Guinness Book of World Records described the Honey Badger as one of the 'most fearless creatures' of the world. It is also known as 'Chirakbhal' by the locals.

Director of Guru Ghasidas National Park Rama Krishna said, "Honey Badger is found in Guru Ghasidas National Park as well as Koriya and Manendragarh forest divisions." According to Rama Krishna, "Honey Badgers invade bee hives in search of larvae and honey. Though they are small in size, they are very sharp and dangerous. Their large nails enable them to dig up a den underneath the ground for up to 20 to 25 feet. Honey Badger falls under the category of 'protected' animals. According to forest department officials, the Honey Badger is hunted for skin, fur and cosmetic products. It is listed under the category of Least Concern according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.